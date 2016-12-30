You are here
US acting as global cop for financial crimes
Europe has also probed and acted against scams, but not to the extent America does
Washington
HANDING out multibillion-dollar fines right and left to domestic and foreign financial giants, the United States has taken on the role of the unforgiving global policeman of the business world.
In stark contrast to the relative inertia of white-collar law enforcement in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg