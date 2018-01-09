You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US bank gains from tax law start with red ink

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 3:55 PM

[NEW YORK] US bank executives and investors expect a long-term boost from the new federal tax code, but the biggest lenders will first need to book multi-billion-dollar charges that will muddle fourth-quarter results.

Banks will adjust deferred tax assets and liabilities to account for a lower corporate rate, and also take charges related to other tax changes. But analysts said the overall benefit from lower taxes will make up for any short-term hit.

Citigroup Inc could report a quarterly loss of more than US$15 billion and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will likely have lost about US$3 billion, based on analyst estimates and recent profit warnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, which reports first on Friday morning, could show a 35 per cent plunge in net income from a year earlier. Bank of America Corp, which reports the following Wednesday, could show a 50 percent drop.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is no doubt going to be a messy quarter," said Jason Goldberg, bank stock analyst at Barclays.

Citigroup is expected to take a US$20 billion charge, largely because its losses during the 2007-2009 financial crisis will offset future taxes less now that the corporate tax rate has been cut to 21 percent from 35 percent.

Goldman is expected to take a US$5 billion charge, mostly due to a new repatriation tax on income kept outside of the United States.

Meanwhile, banks with deferred tax liabilities will be able to write those down thanks to the lower tax rates.

In an extreme case, Wells Fargo & Co is expected to report a US$2.5 billion boost to its bottom line largely because it will owe less tax in the future on income from a set of businesses including mortgage servicing.

But most analysts and institutional investors brush aside big one-time items, viewing them as accounting charges that reveal little about underlying financial performance or future profits.

Instead, they are confident that big banks will be largely better off from paying a lower tax rate. Still, just how much each bank will benefit will vary based on where they earn their income.

Bank of America could earn US$4.5 billion, or 19 per cent, more in 2019 than it would have without the lower rates, said Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl. That would more than cover an expected US$3 billion fourth-quarter charge.

But Citigroup might get a profit pickup in 2019 of only US$1.7 billion, or 11 per cent, MR Kleinhanzl said. That would be far less than the US$19.7 billion he expects in total fourth-quarter charges.

Bank of America earns about 90 per cent of its income in the United States, according to estimates by analyst Richard Ramsden of Goldman Sachs. Citigroup, meanwhile, has been getting only about 50 percent of its earnings at home, so will not benefit as much from lower US tax rates.

Banks could provide a boon by putting more money toward stock buybacks and dividends. But there is worry they will be too quick to shift those dollars towards trying to beat competitors with lower prices on loans and better services for customers.

"Banks benefit from a lower corporate tax rate," said Barclays' Goldberg, "but what will they do (with the extra money)?"

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Allianz to invest US$59m in digital US healthcare provider

Yuan erases gains as central bank adviser eyes rate of 6.6 against US dollar

Hong Kong IPO said to be 1,500 times oversubscribed in frenzy

UBS in talks to buy majority stake in China securities joint venture

South Korea inspects 6 banks over clients' virtual currency accounts

US dollar clings above 3-1/2-months lows; loonie stands tall

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
5 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

india.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening