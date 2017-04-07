You are here

US dollar falls against yen after US missile launch in Syria

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 09:38

The US dollar erased its early modest gains and slipped 0.3 per cent to 110.46 yen, compared with a session high of 110.99.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The US dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a US launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.

An US official said the strike has already been completed.

The US dollar erased its early modest gains and slipped 0.3 per cent to 110.46 yen, compared with a session high of 110.99.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "something should happen" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a deadly poison gas attack in that country.

REUTERS

