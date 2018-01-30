You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar index holds steady as markets await Trump's speech and Fed

Tue, Jan 30, 2018 - 1:52 PM

BP_dollar_300118_72.jpg
The US dollar held above a recent three-year low against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, with traders turning their attention to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech and a Federal Reserve policy meeting for catalysts.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] The US dollar held above a recent three-year low against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, with traders turning their attention to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech and a Federal Reserve policy meeting for catalysts.

The US dollar rose 0.1 per cent against a basket of six major currencies to 89.430, having pulled up from a low of around 88.43 set last week, its weakest level since December 2014.

Analysts said a renewed rise in US bond yields this week lent some support to the US dollar. The US 10-year Treasury yield reached a peak of 2.733 per cent in Asian trading on Tuesday, the highest since April 2014, and last stood at 2.712 per cent.

The euro eased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2373, edging away from a three-year high of US$1.2538 touched last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is a pause in the dollar's weakness, at least for now," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.

Market participants are probably waiting for Mr Trump's State of the Union speech, due later on Tuesday, for anything further he might have to say about the US dollar, Mr Ino said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave US currency bears a major boost last week with a tacit endorsement of a weak US dollar. Mr Trump later tried to row back from those comments, saying he ultimately wants the US dollar to be strong.

Mr Trump said on Monday he will address his proposed immigration overhaul in his State of the Union speech as well as his efforts to lower trade barriers around the world for American exports.

The president will also outline his much-anticipated infrastructure plan in the speech.

Against the yen, the US dollar eased 0.2 per cent to 108.78 yen, edging back in the direction of a 4-1/2 month low of 108.28 yen set on Friday.

A broad pullback in Asian equities dampened risk sentiment and helped give a lift to the yen, said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore.

"There could be some degree of risk aversion," Mr Wong said.

The low-yielding yen is a popular funding currency for investments in higher-yielding assets, and therefore tends to benefit when investors trim their risk exposure.

The yen has risen in recent weeks, after the Bank of Japan reduced its buying of long-dated government bonds in market operations earlier this month, sparking speculation of an eventual exit from its large stimulus.

The next BOJ governor should maintain the central bank's ultra-accommodative stimulus, a key part of the "Abenomics"policy mix, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Koichi Hamada, an emeritus professor of economics at Yale University, added that the yen could firm in the short-term due to speculation about US currency policy.

Mr Hamada also praised BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who is widely expected to be asked to stay on after his five-year term ends in April, but said there were other well-qualified individuals who could take up the reins.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Blackstone in talks to buy Thomson Reuters' financial unit

China trying to broker sale of stake in insurer Anbang: sources

Japan's Aso tells cryptocurrency exchanges to strengthen controls after 58b yen theft

Top Dutch banks, government services hit by cyber attacks

Global green bond issuance expected to spike by 30% in 2018: S&P Global Ratings

Asset managers rush to launch MSCI index funds ahead of China A-share inclusion

Editor's Choice

gic_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's outbound property investments hit record in 2017

BT_20180130_NRSIA30_3285937.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Transport

SIA launches its blueprint for digital innovation

Jan 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bullish investors look past failed bid by CDL to privatise M&C Hotels

Most Read

1 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
2 Noble Group confirms restructuring deal reached; existing shareholders to own 10% of new entity
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Keppel's Q4 throws up questions over its O&M provisions
5 Massive cryptocurrency heist puts spotlight on exchange security
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_300118_55.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore expected to attract S$8-10b in inbound investments in 2018: EDB

Jan 30, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches sale of two industrial sites in Tuas

BP_NOBLE_300118_30.jpg
Jan 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group shares tumble on debt restructuring plan

Jan 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades SIA Engineering to 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening