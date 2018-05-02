You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar jumps before Federal Reserve statement, turns positive for 2018

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 6:57 AM

spending-policy-e01ef4e6-44c4-11e8-ad8f-27a8c409298b.jpg
The US dollar surged into positive territory for 2018 on Tuesday and broke past key levels against several currencies as a divergence between growth and the interest rate outlook versus other countries spurred investors to chase the currency higher.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The US dollar surged into positive territory for 2018 on Tuesday and broke past key levels against several currencies as a divergence between growth and the interest rate outlook versus other countries spurred investors to chase the currency higher.

The dollar, traded against a basket of major currencies, rose as high as 92.566, the highest since Jan 10, before retracing to 92.454. The greenback is approaching this year's high of 92.64 reached on Jan 9. and is above the year's open at 92.24.

"We're pretty much back to where we were at the beginning of the year, so a lot of the dollar weakness has been pretty much wiped out," said Sireen Harajli, foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho in New York.

The euro, which has been knocked by weaker-than-expected economic data and growing doubts about when the European Central Bank will normalise its monetary policy, fell 0.67 per cent against the greenback to US$1.998.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US economy has shown signs of strength in 2018 that few other developed economies can match.

Sterling extended losses on Tuesday to below the US$1.37 line for the first time in 3-1/2 months after survey data showed British manufacturing growth sliding to a 17-month low.

Markets do not expect a change in interest rates from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday, though analysts will be watching for any change in language and indications that a June hike is likely.

Investors are also focused on Friday's employment report for April for further indications of the strength of the US economy and inflation pressures.

Data on Tuesday showed that US factory activity slowed for a second straight month in April, weighed down by shortages of skilled workers and rising capacity constraints.

Geopolitical tensions, including around a US-China trade spat, have also subsided in recent weeks to support the dollar.

"There was some concerns about the potential for trade wars and the US administration's hard line on China. That seems to have eased a little bit and given markets some sense of comfort," said Harajli.

Traders said relatively illiquid markets because of holidays across much of Europe and parts of Asia had exacerbated moves on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore Fintech Festival takes Asean focus in third run

Standard Chartered Q1 pretax profit climbs 20%, beats forecasts

New Zealand asks banks whether tainted by Australian misconduct

No more Euroboom? No problem, say investors

Federal Reserve meets with markets seeking hints on inflation

S&P cuts Turkey's debt rating on deteriorating finances, inflation

Editor's Choice

BT_20180502_JQTALENT_3419973.jpg
May 2, 2018
Technology

It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore

bankfile.jpg
May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking gains push Singapore market cap higher in April

BT_20180502_ASJAPFA_3419974.jpg
May 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Japfa still has long-term goals in sight

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
5 Malaysians poke fun at 1MDB scandal with 'Kleptopoly'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixcbd-2308.jpg
May 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tops Asia in adult full-time work, but can do better in employee engagement

yaohui-pixcbd-2308.jpg
May 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing expands for 20th straight month

May 2, 2018
Real Estate

Holland Tower offered for en bloc sale with S$65m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening