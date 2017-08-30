You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar recovers from 2-1/2-year lows as North Korea fears ebb

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 07:19

[NEW YORK] The US dollar turned positive against a basket of major rivals on Tuesday after touching its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years as traders brushed aside concerns surrounding a North Korean missile launch over Japan.

The US dollar, which had touched its lowest level against the yen in 4-1/2 months earlier on widespread risk aversion following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over northern Japan's Hokkaido island into the sea, jumped more than half a per cent against the Japanese currency in afternoon US trading to a 12-day high of 109.89 yen.

The euro was last roughly flat against the greenback at US$1.1980 after earlier hitting a more than 2-1/2-year high and breaking through the critical US$1.20 level to US$1.2069.

"All that Korea news you can still classify in the 'known unknown' category," said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"None of it is anything the market has never seen before, so the market's capacity to bounce back from that was really high."

He also said the US stock market's recovery had calmed some of the fears that had weighed on the US dollar, and that investors were beginning to turn their focus to Friday's US non-farm payrolls data for August.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.1 per cent at 92.336 after touching its lowest since January 2015 of 91.621 earlier.

The missile launch had in part prompted short-term speculators such as macro hedge funds to buy back yen in an unwinding of so-called carry trades, Sireen Harajli, foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho in New York, said earlier regarding the US dollar's weakness.

The US dollar was last flat against the Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, at 0.9549 franc after touching a two-year low of 0.9431 earlier.

"Things have kind of settled down with Korea," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

"In the past, it has always been you have knee-jerk selling... but it eventually wears off."

The euro was still being supported in part by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last Friday, said Jalinoos of Credit Suisse. Mr Draghi did not mention the euro's strength, which was seen as a tacit green signal to euro bulls.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Under investor pressure, Goldman to explain trading strategy

Singapore dollar rallies further as investors seek refuge

DBS launches digibank in Indonesia

Insurers count cost of Harvey and climate change

New digital piggy bank helps Swiss kids save

EU moves to close share trading loophole

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170830_ANGQR30_3061425.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

BT_20170830_UWELECTION_3061492.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

'Interests of people before party colours'

file6wglaibis6xq7wkp13g.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore ready to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening