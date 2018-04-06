You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar slips vs yen after Trump threatens more tariffs on China

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 9:24 AM

usd.jpg
The US dollar fell against the yen on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he had instructed US trade officials to consider US$100 billion in additional tariffs on China.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] The US dollar fell against the yen on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he had instructed US trade officials to consider US$100 billion in additional tariffs on China.

The simmering US-China trade spat has stirred concerns about its impact on global trade and economic growth, and financial markets remain sensitive to any fresh developments on this front.

Mr Trump said in a statement on Thursday that further tariffs were being considered "in light of China's unfair retaliation" against earlier US trade actions that have roiled global markets.

That gave a boost to the yen, a safe haven currency that attracts demand in times of economic uncertainty and vice versa.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dollar fell 0.2 per cent to 107.15 yen, pulling away from a one-month high of 107.49 yen set on Thursday, when it was bolstered by a rebound in US shares.

While the US dollar's drop against the yen has been fairly tame so far, the move could deepen, especially if Japanese and US equities come under more pressure, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

"If the market starts to view this as a grave situation, I think we'll see the yen rise while equities are likely to weaken."

For now, market participants are waiting to see more details of Mr Trump's push for new tariffs on China, Mr Okagawa added.

In equity markets, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.1 per cent on the day, while US S&P futures were down 1.1 per cent in Asian trade.

As the yen edged higher, the euro eased 0.1 per cent against the Japanese currency to 131.27 yen.

Against the US dollar, the euro edged up 0.1 per cent to US$1.2252 .

Besides the China-US trade issue, currency traders will also be looking for cues from US jobs data and comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell later on Friday.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars hold ground in the face of trade headwinds

Libor bites as Asia dollar bonds see worst start since 1997

Seoul: Stocks slip; Samsung Elec skids on profit-booking

Asia: Stocks mixed on new trade move; yen rises

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

BlackRock to exclude Walmart from some new funds over guns

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean's growth can be 'dramatically' affected by headwinds: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 15.6% rise in salary in 2017

Apr 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, FJ Benjamin, Sinjia Land, KTL Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening