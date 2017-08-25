You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar supported as spotlight falls on monetary policy, inflation puzzle

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:42

[TOKYO] The US dollar was buoyant against the yen on Friday as some participants bought back the currency to square positions ahead of a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

While Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are expected to stay on script in speeches later in the day, investors are hungry for any clues on further US rate rises, the timing of its balance sheet tapering and whether Europe is still looking to rein in stimulus.

Ms Yellen is due to give a speech at 1400 GMT and Mr Draghi will speak at 1900 GMT.

The US currency was a shade firmer at 109.640 yen after gaining 0.5 per cent overnight.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The greenback was poised to end 0.3 per cent stronger against the yen on the week, during which it had slipped to as low as 108.635 yen on geopolitical tensions stemming from the Korean Peninsula.

Investors' focus for the time being has shifted from geopolitics and political turmoil in Washington to monetary policy.

"The theme at Jackson Hole this year is 'fostering a dynamic global economy' and as such a general title suggests, the market may not get the immediate hints on interest rates it is eager to hear," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

But as a precaution some speculators appeared to have bought back the US dollar before Jackson Hole, resulting in the US dollar/yen's rise, Ishizuki said.

Price data from Japan highlighted what could be a major topic of discussion at the central bankers' gathering: why are inflationary pressures remaining so stubbornly weak despite a seemingly synchronised global economic recovery?

Japan's core consumer prices inched up for a seventh straight month in July from a year earlier, but the gain was a tepid 0.5 per cent and driven largely by higher fuel bills. The yen showed little reaction.

The euro was 0.05 per cent lower at US$1.1796 following a subdued overnight session, during which it was bound to a tight US$1.1818-1.1784 range. It was on track to end the week with a 0.3 per cent gain.

The common currency awaited ECB Mr Draghi's speech, though most market watchers expect he will drop few hints before the central bank's next policy review on Sept 7, when some expect he will announce plans to start reducing stimulus.

The euro has gained nearly 14 per cent against the US dollar this year and some observers were focusing on whether Draghi would choose to talk down the currency's strength.

"Surprises from Jackson Hole, if any, would probably come from Yellen rather than Draghi, and any impact on the euro would come from moves in the dollar," said Shin Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"Market expectations for a December Fed rate hike have sunk quite low and there is room for improvement."

Fed funds futures implied that traders saw a 42 per cent probability of the Fed raising interest rates at its December meeting, down from around 50 per cent early in July.

The US dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed at 93.299 after nudging up 0.15 per cent overnight on the back of a rise in US Treasury yields.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were both steady at US$0.7900 and US$0.7210, respectively.

The kiwi took a hit this week after the New Zealand government downgraded the country's growth outlook for this fiscal year and next. It fell to a two-month low of US$0.7192 on Thursday.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

NZD posts worst week in 4 months on election jitters; AUD muted

China's yuan weakens as corporate demand for US dollars edges up

US dollar inches up ahead of Jackson Hole policymakers' meeting

Mitsui Sumitomo paying US$1.6b for S'pore insurer

Hedge funds' MiFID defection highlights limit of EU rule revamp

Best-performing China equities fund bought just three stocks this year

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT-023719.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Update: Thailand’s Yingluck a no-show for negligence ruling, verdict postponed

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening