You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US Senate votes to loosen key Dodd-Frank banking regulations

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 10:49 AM

file6z56cfep4yo1luzhoivf.jpg
The US Senate voted on Wednesday to ease banking regulations enacted after the financial crisis that were aimed at protecting taxpayers from fresh economic trauma and new bank bailouts.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate voted on Wednesday to ease banking regulations enacted after the financial crisis that were aimed at protecting taxpayers from fresh economic trauma and new bank bailouts.

In a show of bipartisan support, the upper chamber of Congress voted 67 to 31 in favour of easing some of the regulatory scrutiny imposed on banks in the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, while leaving key elements of the law in place.

The measure must now go to the House before it can reach President Donald Trump's desk.

The White House quickly praised the Senate passage of the bill, which it said shields financial institutions from "excessive regulation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The bill provides much-needed relief from the Dodd-Frank Act for thousands of community banks and credit unions and will spur lending and economic growth without creating risks to the financial system," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The Senate vote came 10 years to the day after the collapse of New York-based investment bank Bear Stearns, an action widely seen as marking the beginning of the financial crisis that rocked the global economy.

Democrats were split on the bill, with liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren leading the charge against it and branding the legislation a gift to Wall Street.

Instead of passing what she decried as the "Bank Lobbyist Act," Congress "should be marking the tenth anniversary of the financial crisis by strengthening rules on banks and bankers so Wall Street can never again get away with cheating Americans and crashing the economy," Ms Warren said in a statement.

Supporters applauded the bill for freeing smaller banks and credit unions from onerous regulations aimed at reining in major financial institutions swept up in the financial crisis, and allowing them to focus on community lending.

"Passage of this bill is a big win for Main Street in rural America and our families, farmers, and small businesses," said Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat who is up for re-election this year in North Dakota, a state Trump won overwhelmingly in his 2016 presidential race.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Malaysia domestic capital raising to slow to RM120b in 2018: regulator

Bitcoin pop culture moment fades as fad gives way to regulators

Australian inquiry hears CBA knew risks but put mortgage 'volume' ahead of customers

Asia may reward private equity's patient capital

Private equity has a money problem only Asia can fix

French finance minister presses Germany on euro zone reforms

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening