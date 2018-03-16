You are here
VP Bank to upgrade Singapore subsidiary to full branch
Its S'pore CEO says it will also upgrade its merchant bank licence to a wholesale one
Singapore
BOUTIQUE private bank, VP Bank, will upgrade its Singapore subsidiary to a full branch in a bid to capture Asia's voracious appetite for credit, says Bruno Morel, its Singapore chief executive officer, on Thursday.
The bank, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg