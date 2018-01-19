You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wall Street traders brace for meager paychecks as bonus season approaches

Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 2:07 PM

Morgan Stanley.JPG
Some traders at the largest Wall Street banks are about to get big, fat zeroes for bonuses while they watch markets thrive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Some traders at the largest Wall Street banks are about to get big, fat zeroes for bonuses while they watch markets thrive.

Trading revenue was down significantly across the industry during the fourth quarter, wrapping up a year in which clients around the globe sat idle as market volatility hovered near historic lows.

The big five Wall Street banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - reported an average revenue decline of 32 per cent for the fourth quarter, and 12 per cent for the full year. Even though stock markets hit new highs and bond markets moved little, executives said it was hard to generate income from inactive customers.

As a result, bonuses could be 10 per cent to 20 per cent lower than the prior year, and traders who sit on desks that posted losses could get nothing at all, consultants and recruiters said in interviews.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Getting zero bonuses was unheard of a couple years ago, but it happens today," said Alan Johnson, head of compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates.

"I expect that there are people who will get no bonus" this season, he added.

Traders have been feeling the crunch for several years, as trading revenue has been on a near-steady march downward and banks have embarked on aggressive cost-cutting campaigns. It has also become harder for traders to leave banks for attractive opportunities on the buy-side because active managers have been facing their own difficulties with performance and fund-raising.

Commodities traders may have it the worst. Muted client activity and wild fluctuations in power and natural gas markets resulted in one of the worst years on record for many trading firms. Big names in energy trading, including hedge fund manager Andy Hall and Texas tycoon T Boone Pickens, simply closed up shop.

After posting one of the worst years on record, managers in Goldman Sachs' commodities trading unit have told some staff to expect little to no bonus for 2017 performance, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

They were not authorised to speak on the record. Spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin declined to comment.

While zero dollar bonus checks are still relatively rare, Wall Street banks are trying hard to keep a lid on compensation costs more broadly.

Goldman cut its compensation costs 12 per cent last year, even as it hired 2,200 more workers. Its average employee received US$323,852 in compensation during 2017. That represented 37 US cents for every US dollar in revenue they produced, down from 38 US cents the year before.

Compensation costs in Morgan Stanley's institutional business declined only slightly more than its revenue declined. The investment bankers and traders in that unit received 34 US cents in compensation for every US dollar in revenue they brought into the bank, down from 35 US cents-per-dollar in 2016.

"We pay for performance," chief financial officer Jon Pruzan said in an interview.

Historically during bonus season, traders have expected to take home some percent of either the revenue they generated during the year, or the value of their book of assets.

That structure offered enormous upside for strong performance, but because it also encouraged risk-taking, banks have shifted to a model that adjusts for risk and is more discretionary, recruiters and consultants said.

Ross Gregory, a director at the talent firm Proco Commodities, said he expects bonuses to be much lower this year because of those factors, as well as weak performance.

"We foresee a softening in the bonuses at the Wall Street banks," he said.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse's top China dealmaker said to be leaving bank

Rajiv Shah leaves BNP Paribas for Goldman Sachs

Japan dumping treasuries puts spotlight on Euro-area debt

Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Indonesian island of Bali

Cryan says Deutsche Bank in 'third phase' of turnaround plan

UBS strategy update seen due by investors after four-year hiatus

Editor's Choice

BP_print3_190118_8.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Technology

Singapore startups to step up 2018 fund-raising for global expansion: KPMG

BP_CBD_190118_16.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Tax experts' wish list zooms in on tax perks for R&D, training, innovation and fintech

BT_20180119_NRSIA19_3271233.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Transport

SIA focuses on digital transformation to reclaim world's No. 1 spot

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
5 Further upside for developers that can turn hope to reality
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 19, 2018
Real Estate

Roxy-Pacific ties up with Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View in collective sale for S$102.75m

Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening