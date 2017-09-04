Wells Fargo deal in doubt as scandal deepens

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
San Francisco
WELLS Fargo & Co's disclosure last week that its sales people opened significantly more potentially unauthorised accounts than previously stated may jeopardise the US$142 million class action settlement with customers that won preliminary approval from a judge in July.
