You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Yen jumps after Japan's Aso says no need for intervention now

Thu, Feb 15, 2018 - 10:46 AM

BP_YEN_150218_62.jpg
The yen traded at 106.63 against the US dollar as of 10.47am in Tokyo, extending gains from the previous day, when it jumped to the highest level in more than a year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen's recent move isn't abrupt enough to warrant intervention.

"From our perspective, the current situation doesn't warrant special intervention. The yen isn't rising or falling abruptly," Mr Aso said, answering questions from a lawmaker in parliament on Thursday. He didn't specify what kind of intervention he was talking about, but the remark sent the yen higher.

The yen traded at 106.63 against the US dollar as of 10.47am in Tokyo, extending gains from the previous day, when it jumped to the highest level in more than a year.

A higher yen adds to the challenges Japanese policy makers face in trying to revive growth and inflation, because it weighs on the earnings of exporters and import prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Aso's comments confirm that the yen's level and its move aren't making him very nervous for now," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.

"Still, a strong yen probably isn't going to be temporary. Japanese officials will have to keep watching the yen closely. If it goes above 100, that will be a critical point and it's likely to trigger a stronger step by them."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars make the most of US dollar malaise

With O&M exposure contained, OCBC Q4 profit beats forecasts to rise 31%

UOB ups annual dividend, proposes special dividend but fails to lift stock

French bank Natixis posts surprise rise in Q4 profit

Credit Suisse trading revival confirms turnaround: CEO

Cash is no longer king in Germany

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150218_6.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Rosier outlook could set stage for tax hike, monetary policy tightening

BP_SingaporeBanks_150218_14.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks start 2018 with O&M woes fading into distance

BP_StarHub_150218_15.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q4 profit falls 74% on hefty one-off expenses

Most Read

1 CapitaLand buys Pearl Bank Apartments for S$728m; Q4 profit falls 38%
2 Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, SIA, Comfort DelGro, Marco Polo Marine
3 OCBC Q4 profit climbs 31% to S$1.03b on growth across all core businesses
4 DBS, OCBC, UOB all post double-digit growth for Q4 FY17
5 Keppel O&M served with summons in new EIG lawsuit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_PORT_150218_41.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports climb 13% in January thanks to non-electronics growth

BP_PORT_150218_41.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 15, 2018
Stocks

Hot stock: ThaiBev down 7% on weak Q1 results; most analysts put stock on 'hold' or 'under review'

BP_Sakae_150218_42.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sakae back in black with Q4 net profit of S$99,000, but faced operating cash outflow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening