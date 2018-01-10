You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Your best response when a company shouts crypto? Run

Wed, Jan 10, 2018 - 1:50 PM

[TAIPEI] We all know the drill.

A US-listed company announces plans to move into cryptocurrency. Its shares surge. And then they fall.

Some speculators make a quick buck, then cash out. Others are left holding the baby, having bought in at the peak.

But there's another thread running through these firms that should tell you a thing or two. They're all struggling businesses with clear strategic or financial challenges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Long Island Iced Tea is the most notable of the recent crypto-opportunists. The company hasn't posted a profit in at least 11 quarters and, as Bloomberg's Lily Katz uncovered, was facing delisting unless it brought its market cap up above US$35 million. Chronically unprofitable and ever-shrinking Chinese social media company Renren figured an ICO would brighten its future, and obliging traders agreed.

Eastman Kodak has been drifting in and out of profitability for the past decade (mostly out), with its shares following suit. Seven years after the death of Kodachrome, the company is now proffering KodakCoin, which will allow: "...participating photographers to take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, and sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform."

Finally, there's Japanese instant messaging group Line. It's not quite the basket case of the aforementioned examples, but it's heading that way. User growth is stagnant and revenue from its two legacy units - communication and content - has fallen. So we shouldn't be surprised to hear that it's also considering dipping a toe into the crypto space, as Bloomberg's Yuji Nakamura reported. Line's Tokyo-traded shares jumped as much as 13 per cent on Tuesday before paring gains on Wednesday.

In the cases of Kodak and Line, blockchain actually makes a lot of sense. The technology is well-suited for IP(intellectual property) management, with the photography industry ripe for a new approach to keeping track of and monetising content. In social media and chat apps, building some kind of cryptocurrency-transfer mechanism would be an extension of the existing trend towards integrating payments with instant messaging.

But just because it makes sense, doesn't mean these companies can do it. The crypto-universe is littered with the carcasses of failed ICOs, only some of which were downright scams. This high fatality rate can be put down to the fact that blockchain is hard, and solid execution is crucial.

Line's share close on Tuesday +10%. Renren already had its ICO pulled by Chinese regulators and at least Long Island admits that it has "relatively little experience in the blockchain technology industry".

For Kodak and Line, though, the risk is that they and their investors believe they can pull it off. Given the companies' recent history, there's good cause for doubt.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Here's where BOJ may next send a signal on Japan bond yields

Bitcoin can drop 50% and China's miners will still make money

Venture capital investing hits highest since dot-com boom

Australia, NZ dollars stall as US bond yields climb

Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto

World Bank upgrades global growth forecasts as recovery strengthens

Editor's Choice

BT_20180110_VIBUDGET10_3255840.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Industry transformation maps 'disconnected from needs of businesses'

BT_20180110_JQNTU10_3255748.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Technology

NTU unveils all-in-one Smart Pass to support Smart Campus

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore tops Asean for 2018 property market growth forecasts

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_080118_55_0.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Real Estate

Condo, HDB rents continued to slip in December but full-year declines eased in 2017

as-sgpassport-1001.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore passport ranks second globally, first in Asia

Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian sees Tianjin Zhong Xin poised for 'stellar 2018' under new management

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening