Super Mario Run's not-so-super gender politics

"Super Mario Run relegates its female characters to positions of near helplessness. Peach and Toadette become playable only after you complete certain tasks, which makes the women in the game feel like prizes." Chris Suellentrop According to one estimate, Nintendo's Super Mario Run was downloaded 37 million times in its first three days at the App Store. The game begins, as does almost every Super Mario title, with Princess Peach becoming a hostage who must be rescued by Mario.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG