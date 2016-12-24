You are here
Super Mario Run's not-so-super gender politics
Game rife with stale, retrograde gender stereotypes - elements expected in 1985 but that today are just embarrassing.
LAST week, after a wait of almost a decade, the world's most popular video game series, Super Mario Bros, finally came to the world's most popular video game machine: the iPhone. Nintendo's Super Mario Run went immediately to the top of the App Store charts, above mainstays such as Facebook,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg