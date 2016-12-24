You are here

Home > Brunch

Super Mario Run's not-so-super gender politics

Game rife with stale, retrograde gender stereotypes - elements expected in 1985 but that today are just embarrassing.
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
by

BT_20161224_JHMARIO24_2660957.jpg
"Super Mario Run relegates its female characters to positions of near helplessness. Peach and Toadette become playable only after you complete certain tasks, which makes the women in the game feel like prizes." Chris Suellentrop According to one estimate, Nintendo's Super Mario Run was downloaded 37 million times in its first three days at the App Store. The game begins, as does almost every Super Mario title, with Princess Peach becoming a hostage who must be rescued by Mario.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

LAST week, after a wait of almost a decade, the world's most popular video game series, Super Mario Bros, finally came to the world's most popular video game machine: the iPhone. Nintendo's Super Mario Run went immediately to the top of the App Store charts, above mainstays such as Facebook,

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening