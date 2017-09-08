10 years after the subprime crisis, have things really changed?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
IT HAS been 10 years since the start of the US subprime mortgage crisis - which for some unknown reason is now referred to as the Great Financial Crisis but we prefer to call it by its correct name. On the face of it, there have been many changes to the financial system to improve and strengthen
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal