Accor CEO quits Banyan Tree board to stay within France's directorship cap

Sun, Dec 31, 2017 - 11:26 AM
Banyan Tree Holdings non-executive and non-independent director Sebastian Bazin, 56, has resigned to comply with French governance principles on the number of directorships he can hold.

Gaurav Bhushan, 46, who had been Mr Bazin's alternate, replaced Mr Bazin on Dec 30.

Mr Bhushan is currently part of the executive committee of Accor Hotels, and was the head of Accor Hotels' Asia Pacific development teams between 2006 and 2016.

Mr Bazin, who is chairman and chief executive of France-listed Accor SA, was appointed to Banyan Tree's board on Oct 13. He is also a director of General Electric and China Lodging Group.

