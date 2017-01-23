Acesian Star countersues Takenaka for S$22m over proposed Changi Airport T4 work

A subcontractor for work at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 has counter-claimed against a contractor for damages worth at least S$22 million.

In a release to the Singapore Exchange on Monday night, the board of directors of Acesian Partners Limited said that its wholly-subsidiary, Acesian Star (S) Pte Ltd, has served a notice of arbitration on Takenaka Corporation last Friday in relation to subcontract work on the ACMV (air conditioning and mechanical ventilation) system (airside) at T4.

Acesian's claims against Takenaka include: claims arising from variation claims amounting to about S$19,186,516; prolongation costs arising from delays amounting to about S$3,093,178; and damages arising from the "unlawful" termination of the T4 sub-contract.

The contract value is estimated to be at S$24,437,114.

Terminal 4 is expected to open in the second half of this year.

This comes weeks after Acesian said in November last year that Acesian Star received a letter from Takenaka about terminating the subcontract for work on the ACMV (air conditioning and mechanical ventilation) system (airside) for the terminal.

Separately, Takenaka had also in November terminated the contract for Acesian Star for ÄCMV services at Terminal 1 Extension. Acesian Star has since been placed under judicial management.