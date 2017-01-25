Acra to get new chief

SINGAPORE'S Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) will have a new chief at the helm. Ong Khiaw Hong will be its new chief executive (CE) from April 1. Mr Ong is currently the deputy commissioner of the Corporate and Services Group at the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

He will serve as Acra's CE - Designate from March 1.

Current Acra chief executive Kenneth Yap has served in the position since Feb 1, 2013. Mr Yap, a legal service officer, will return to the Singapore Legal Service to assume his next appointment in April.