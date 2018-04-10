You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Addvalue Tech inks deal for commercial feasibility study of its satellite communications system

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 9:20 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SATELLITE communications company Addvalue Technologies will be sending its hardware to space again, under a new contract with an unspecified aerospace company based in the United States.

Mainboard-listed Addvalue Tech said on Tuesday morning that it has entered into an agreement to carry out a feasibility study for the adoption of its inter-satellite data relay system terminal (IDRS) in the US-based company's upcoming space mission for commercial purposes.

Addvalue had previously put an IDRS terminal into orbit in 2015, testing how the technology improves communication between low-earth orbit satellites which have conventionally had connectivity limited to when they are in sight of a planetary station.

Still, the success of the latest feasibility study "will represent a new use of IDRS" beyond low-earth orbit satellites, Addvalue said on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And, unforeseen circumstances aside, the feasibility study could pave the way for "new applications that will contribute meaningfully to the IDRS business, which is expected to have material financial effects on the performance of the group in 2019 and beyond", said the company.

It said the latest deal represents "the beginning of the path" towards Addvalue's commercialisation of the IDRS business.

The board added that the group is still pursuing prospects and other new applications for the IDRS terminal that can expand the scope of business opportunities for the technology.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

pearl.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening