You are here
TOPLINE
Aggression needed, says Medtronic's new regional head
Push needed from investing in startups alongside the Singapore government to ramping up talent acquisition here.
MEDTRONIC's newly minted regional head comes across in conversation as a moderate man.
But he wants to see some aggression - and he is not afraid to say so. In fact, the word "aggressive" popped up no less than half a dozen times when senior vice-president Chris Lee, a South Korean in his
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg