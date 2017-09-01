AIA joins financial advisory bandwagon to drive growth

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
INSURER AIA Singapore has joined the likes of some competitors to set up a financial advisory firm to expand its distribution channels following its struggle in recent quarters to drive growth amid intense rivalry.
AIA Financial Advisers (AIA FA), a wholly owned
