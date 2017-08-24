Allianz joins Keppel to buy Shanghai's Hongkou SOHO

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
GERMANY-BASED insurer and asset manager Allianz has partnered Singapore's Keppel Group to acquire an office and retail mixed-used development, Hongkou SOHO in Shanghai, China, for US$525 million.
The deal, undertaken through Allianz Group's US$53 billion real estate
