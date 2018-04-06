You are here
Alpha sells Shanghai property for about 2.35b yuan
The building comprises offices & a six-storey retail podium
Singapore
ALPHA Asia Macro Trends Fund II (AAMTF II) has sold Shanghai International Plaza, an office-and-retail property, to LaSalle Investment Management.
AAMTF II sold the property through its wholly-owned entity Bravo (II) Pte Ltd.
LaSalle made the acquisition on behalf
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg