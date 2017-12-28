You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aluminium supplier Soon Lian buys Tuas factory for S$7.8 million

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 7:39 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

ALUMINIUM alloy supplier Soon Lian Holdings on Thursday said that it has entered into a deal with Halliburton Far East to buy a single-storey detached factory at 6 Tuas Lane for S$7.8 million.

There is also a payment of goods and services tax of S$546,000.

The property has a built-in area of about 4,800 sq m and a land area of about 9,800 sq m. The property is leased from JTC for a term of 30 years which started from January 2008.

The company is in the process of disposing of its existing premises at 9 Tuas Avenue 2, and its directors felt that the new property is an appropriate replacement for the group's storage and fabrication of aluminium alloy materials as well as to house their offices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They felt that the previous premises was too big for its business. "The built-in area of the (new) property, which is approximately 39 per cent smaller than the existing property, is suitable and sufficient for the current operations of the group," it said.

The purchase price is expected to be funded by internal resources, including a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the existing property, and bank loans.

The purchase is conditional on the written in-principle approval from JTC. An extraordinary general meeting will also be convened to seek approval from shareholders for the proposed purchase.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening