Applications open for Emerging Enterprise Awards 2017

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 15:20
by
THE Emerging Enterprise Award 2017 (EE 2017) is now open for applications, joint organisers The Business Times and OCBC Bank announced on Wednesday.

The award acknowledges and supports promising startups and aspiring small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have been outstanding in their respective fields. It is the only business award in Singapore that reaches out to SMEs with annual sales turnover of up to S$20 million per annum.

To be eligible for EE 2017 consideration, companies must be less than 10 years old and have at least 30 per cent of shareholdings owned by Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents.

Enterprises that meet the qualifying criteria have until June 2, 2017, to register for the award and submit their business plans. For more information, please visit http://www.eeaward.com.

