Appointment of new Datapulse CEO delayed to March 19

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 12:40 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

EMBATTLED disk-drive maker Datapulse's new chief executive will join the company later than expected.

The company said that Wilson Teng Wai Leung will be appointed executive director and chief executive officer with effect from March 19, instead of March 8 as announced previously.

The mainboard-listed company's board has been embroiled in a dispute with co-founder Ng Khim Guan's family over the acquisition of a Malaysian personal-care product manufacturer. Former CEO Kee Swee Ann turned out to have ties with the vendor in that deal, businessman Ang Kong Meng.

Mr Teng, 53, is vice-president of sales and business development at data centre service provider iAdvantage, a unit of Hong Kong-listed Sunevision Holdings.

His appointment was announced in February just weeks after Mr Kee quit abruptly.

Mr Kee was appointed last December, but left the company on Feb 2, citing "recent events surrounding the company".

Meanwhile, Datapulse chief financial officer Lee Kam Seng has been serving as interim CEO.

Following Mr Teng's appointment, Mr Lee will relinquish his role as interim CEO, but will remain as the chief financial officer and company secretary, Datapulse said in an exchange filing on Monday.

