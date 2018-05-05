You are here
April share buybacks on SGX halve from March peak
Benchmark Straits Times Index in positive territory over the month
Singapore
SHARE buybacks in April almost halved from the 30-month-high registered in March, as the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ticked up.
Some 39.8 million shares worth S$116.8 million were repurchased by 22 companies in April, compared with S$221.8 million in March.
