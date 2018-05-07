You are here
Apsil to undertake another rights cum warrants issue, narrows loss in Q3
Rights shares will be issued at 0.2 S cent apiece - a discount of about 33.3%
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited (Apsil) is planning another rights cum warrants issue to strengthen its financial position and capital base.
Separately, last Friday evening, it also reported a smaller loss of S$819,000 for the third quarter,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg