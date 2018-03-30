You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
As a giant, Grab must act responsibly
Hopefully, it will remain a startup at heart, constantly challenging the status quo, moving fast and focusing on changing the world
WITH great power comes great responsibility. This quote from the Spider-Man comics thoroughly applies to Grab right now. On Monday, the Singapore-based ridehailing app turned consumer platform said that it would acquire the South-east Asian business of San Francisco-based rival Uber, taking over
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg