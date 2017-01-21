You are here
ASL Marine gets three-year breather from noteholders
Holders of two notes, valued at S$150m, promised higher coupon rates in return for deferment
Singapore
NOTEHOLDERS of mainboard-listed ASL Marine on Friday voted in support of the proposed restructuring of the company's two medium term notes issuances, a move towards unlocking its cash flows for the purpose of riding the next sectorial upswing.
Holders of the two MTN
