ASL Marine gets three-year breather from noteholders

Holders of two notes, valued at S$150m, promised higher coupon rates in return for deferment
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

ASL Marine managing director Ang Kok Tian (left) with independent director Christopher Chong. Mr Ang hinted at raising impairment charges, while Mr Chong sees ASL Marine as gaining a better position after its debt restructuring to expand its market share.

Singapore

NOTEHOLDERS of mainboard-listed ASL Marine on Friday voted in support of the proposed restructuring of the company's two medium term notes issuances, a move towards unlocking its cash flows for the purpose of riding the next sectorial upswing.

Holders of the two MTN

