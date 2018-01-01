At Skyline, one bitcoin gets you a limo pick-up, champagne, oysters, caviar

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
A SINGAPORE bar that bills itself as the world's highest cryptocurrency club offered a New Year's Eve package with a limousine pick-up and butler service. The cost? A whole bitcoin.
Skyline, on the 45th floor of a skyscraper off Raffles Place and overlooking the city-
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo