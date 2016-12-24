You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AusGroup flags potential default event for medium term notes

Ministerial consent outstanding for mortgage of Australian property
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED AusGroup, before trading commenced on Friday, flagged a potential event of default tied to the restructuring of S$110 million of medium term notes (MTN).

AusGroup advised that ministerial consent remained outstanding for the purpose of the mortgage of a

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening