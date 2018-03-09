You are here

Bank of Singapore hires Anthony Simcic as managing director of international team

Fri, Mar 09, 2018 - 11:23 AM
Mr Simcic - who has more than 18 years of banking experience - will join Bank of Singapore from March 12 and report directly to Olivier Denis, global market head for Singapore, Malaysia and international.
PHOTO: Bank of Singapore

BANK of Singapore, the private banking subsidiary of OCBC Bank, on Friday announced the hiring of Anthony Simcic as managing director of its international team.

Mr Simcic - who has more than 18 years of banking experience - will join Bank of Singapore from March 12 and report directly to Olivier Denis, global market head for Singapore, Malaysia and international.

He previously held the post of managing director and head of private banking with HSBC Private Bank in Luxembourg.

The hiring comes amid a rising interest among European high net worth individuals and family offices to consider an alternative wealth hub in Asia, especially Singapore, the private bank said in a press statement.

Mr Simcic holds a master's degree in European studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science, as well as a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Warwick.

Said Mr Denis: "Anthony's extensive experience and leadership qualities will lend strength to our team as we continue to grow our market share and deepen client relationships by enhancing the quality of our services to our clients, existing and new."

