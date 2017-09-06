Banks lead STI's rebound of 20.29 points

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
HAVING plunged almost 47 points on Monday after North Korea's nuclear test over the weekend, the Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday rebounded 20.29 points to 3,251.26.
However a 40 point drop in the Dow futures and an indifferent session over in Hong Kong suggested that markets were
