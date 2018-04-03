You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree, Vanke JV acquires all hotel assets of Banyan Tree China Hospitality Fund

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 8:43 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A JOINT venture (JV) between Banyan Tree Holdings and Chinese real estate developer Vanke has acquired all the hotel assets of the Banyan Tree China Hospitality Fund for 1.35 billion yuan (S$282.2 million) as part of plans to form a strategic partnership in China.

The purchase was made through JV vehicle Shanghai Yuewan Enterprise Management, with Banyan Tree holding a 6.7 per cent stake and Vanke holding the remaining 93.3 per cent.

Following the purchase, Shanghai Yuewan was absorbed by Banyan Tree Assets (China) Holdings (BTAC), a JV company formed between Banyan Tree Holdings and Vanke for holding substantially all of the hotels and real estate assets of the JV in China.

With the acquisition, Banyan Tree's interest in BTAC has been diluted to 22.8 per cent from 50 per cent. Had the acquisition been made on Dec 31, 2017, Banyan Tree's earnings per share would have risen to 3.76 Singapore cents from 1.67 cents, while net tangible assets per share would have increased to 69.37 cents per share from 67.46 cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banyan Tree shares finished S$0.015 or 2.6 per cent up at S$0.59 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BP_ChinaUS_030418_6.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods

Apr 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Banyan Tree, Olam, Clearbridge Health, Miyoshi Limited

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening