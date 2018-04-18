You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Barclays gauging clients' interest in crypo trading desk: sources

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

BARCLAYS Plc has been gauging clients' interest in the British bank starting a cryptocurrency trading desk, potentially joining Goldman Sachs Group Inc in pioneering a new business on Wall Street, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Barclays has so far only done a preliminary assessment of demand and feasibility, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public. The bank said on Monday that it currently has no concrete plans to start such an operation.

"We constantly monitor developments in the digital currency space and will continue to have a dialogue with our clients on their needs and intentions in this market," spokesman Andrew Smith said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A crypto trading desk would require approval from investment bank boss Tim Throsby, and potentially chief executive officer Jes Staley, given the novelty of the asset class, risk and compliance requirements, according to one of the people. No other big European investment bank is known to be building such a desk.

Mr Staley has made building up Barclays' investment bank the centre-piece of his strategy to revive earnings.

In September, Mr Throsby vowed to reignite the unit's "commercial zeal" and authorised the transfer of billions of dollars of capital to higher-risk trading activities from vanilla corporate lending. Bitcoin - infamous for its wild price swings after rising to a peak of more than US$19,000 in December before halving in value within four months - could fit the bill. It traded at US$8,110 on Tuesday after a seven-day streak of gains.

Demand for such services is plentiful. Hedge funds that deal with bitcoin and other virtual currencies have been eager to find banks to handle transactions - much like prime brokers do with securities - and potentially serve as custodians of digital assets. Some money managers have struggled to expand into crypto, in part because of rules that prevent them from using unregulated exchanges to trade and hold investments.

The number of hedge funds focused on crypto reached 226 in mid-February, according to Autonomous Research, up from 37 at the start of 2017. Many were formed or piled into the market as bitcoin's price skyrocketed last year.

For now, a few big Wall Street firms let customers bet on bitcoin through futures contracts offered by CME Group Inc and Cboe Global Markets Inc, though such investments can be expensive, undercutting returns. Additionally, some banks have demanded that clients set aside collateral equal to 100 per cent of the value of their trades.

Goldman Sachs is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies such as bitcoin, which it hopes to get up and running by late June, if not earlier, people with knowledge of the matter said in December. But to do so, it still has to work out security issues including how to custody assets.

Last week, a team of Barclays analysts led by Joseph Abate laid out a pricing model for bitcoin that wasn't exactly bullish, treating it like a disease and predicting that it is probably on the decline.

The model divided the pool of potential investors into three groups: susceptible, infected and immune. The analysts assumed that when prices rise, "infections" spread by word-of-mouth. But at some point, the number of potential hosts would be used up, causing prices to plateau before eventually falling.

"The most recent peak may have been the ultimate top," they wrote. "The speculative froth phase of crypto currency investment, and perhaps peak prices, may have passed." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
3 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
4 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
5 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

asmrt1804.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Transport

SMRT confirms ex-general Neo Kian Hong as new CEO

st KUA CHEE SIONG.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Survey reveals the top finance and accounting professionals in demand this year

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH ties up with Google to deliver news, podcasts via Google Home

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening