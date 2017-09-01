BDO to raise US$700m in fixed-rate notes

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Manila
BDO Unibank Inc said on Thursday it would issue US$700 million in fixed-rate notes, the largest single transaction to date by a Philippine bank, to support its lending operations and meet other funding requirements.
The notes with a 5.5 year maturity and 2.950 per cent
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal