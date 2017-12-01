Best World to be added to MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

MAINBOARD-LISTED Best World International on Thursday announced that it had been included as a constituent stock of the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index effective after the closure of the trading on Thursday.

Designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Singapore market, the index consists of 57 constituent stocks as at Oct 31, 2017 and represents approximately 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation of the Singapore equity market.

Best World chief operating officer Huang Ban Chin said: "We are encouraged by the inclusion of Best World as part of the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index, a strong testimony of our performance over the past few years. We believe that the inclusion will further enhance our reputation to attract more institutional investors as we seek to strengthen our shareholder base."

"Going forward, we will upkeep our efforts to expand our capital base alongside the execution of our growth strategy to deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders."

Best World specialises in the development, production and distribution of premium skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products.

Its shares finished S$0.03 or 2.4 per cent down at S$1.22 on Thursday.