You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Best World to be added to MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 11:28 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Best World International on Thursday announced that it had been included as a constituent stock of the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index effective after the closure of the trading on Thursday.

Designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Singapore market, the index consists of 57 constituent stocks as at Oct 31, 2017 and represents approximately 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation of the Singapore equity market.

Best World chief operating officer Huang Ban Chin said: "We are encouraged by the inclusion of Best World as part of the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index, a strong testimony of our performance over the past few years. We believe that the inclusion will further enhance our reputation to attract more institutional investors as we seek to strengthen our shareholder base."

"Going forward, we will upkeep our efforts to expand our capital base alongside the execution of our growth strategy to deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Best World specialises in the development, production and distribution of premium skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products.

Its shares finished S$0.03 or 2.4 per cent down at S$1.22 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Jason Holdings completes scheme of arrangement

BRC Asia to resume trading on Dec 1 after free float restored

Manulife US Reit manager issues 1.85m units to Manufacturers Life Reinsurance

Golden Energy and Resources shells out A$67 million for 10% of Aussie gold miner

SIIC acquires two water treatment plans in Dalian for 205 million yuan

Marco Polo gets green light from Singapore court for debt restructuring

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

holland rd.JPG
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

URA launches plum Holland Rd site on confirmed list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening