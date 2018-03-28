BH Global unit partners Singapore startup Horangi to boost cybersecurity offerings

BH GLOBAL Corporation, a supplier of engineering and cybersecurity solutions to the offshore and marine sector, announced on Wednesday evening it is boosting its cybersecurity offerings via a tie-up between its unit Athena Dynamics and Singapore-based cybersecurity startup Horangi Cyber Security.

The strategic partnership will "bring about strengthened propositions to our customers especially in certified VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) and IR (Incident Response) services", said Athena's chief executive Ken Soh.

"As the world becomes more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, it is essential for companies to be able to identify threats before they materialise," Mr Soh added.

The partnership falls under the auspices of the Good Hacker Alliance (GHA), an existing collaboration between Athena Dynamics and Korea-headquartered NSHC Security.

Partnering Horangi will boost Athena Dynamics' expansion of client solutions, BH Global said.

Horangi designs cybersecurity products aimed at mid-sized businesses, and recently announced in November 2017 that it had bagged US$3.1 million in Series A funding, according to a report by Tech in Asia.

Paul Hadjy, chief executive and co-founder of Horangi, described the tie-up as "highly strategic" as it "fulfils an imminent need to address fast-emerging cyber threats".