Blackstone's acquisition of Croesus Retail Trust gets unitholders' nod

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 13:19
PRIVATE equity fund Blackstone's proposed acquisition of Japanese retail mall owner Croesus Retail Trust (CRT) has been approved by unitholders, CRT said.

As a result, the last trading day of the units is expected to be Oct 5, and the units are expected to be delisted on Oct 24.

The acquisition by way of a trust scheme is at S$1.17 in cash per unit.

CRT last traded at S$1.165 as at 1.13pm.

