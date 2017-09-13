Blackstone's acquisition of Croesus Retail Trust gets unitholders' nod

PRIVATE equity fund Blackstone's proposed acquisition of Japanese retail mall owner Croesus Retail Trust (CRT) has been approved by unitholders, CRT said.

As a result, the last trading day of the units is expected to be Oct 5, and the units are expected to be delisted on Oct 24.

The acquisition by way of a trust scheme is at S$1.17 in cash per unit.

CRT last traded at S$1.165 as at 1.13pm.