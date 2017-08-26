Boosted by near-record profit, Qantas eyes 'last frontier' of commercial flights

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
QANTAS Airways Ltd, upbeat after reporting near-record profits that vindicated a three-year turnaround strategy, laid out plans on Friday to develop the "last frontier" of non-stop flights - 20 hours from Sydney to London. It also announced a new cost-cutting target of A$400
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal