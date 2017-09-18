You are here
STRATEGY SPOTLIGHT
Break down silos to manage cyber risks
Cybersecurity is front and centre for any organisation that relies on technology and cybercrime is viewed as a major business risk.
IF companies are to have a cybersecurity strategy that stands a higher chance of success, the whole of the business needs to break down the silos and come together, according to cybersecurity experts.
Cybercrime has become more pronounced in recent years as companies and economies become
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg