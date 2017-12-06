Brokers' take

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Small mid-cap strategy
DBS Group Research, Dec 5
SINGAPORE'S construction sector has been lacklustre for the past few years, plagued by falling tender prices and margin squeeze.
However, with construction gross domestic product (GDP) falling at a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo