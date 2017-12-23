Brokers' take

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore Exchange > Buy (Initiate)
Maybank Kim Eng, Dec 20
Dec 23 close: S$7.43
Target price: S$8.30
WE initiate coverage of SGX with a "buy" and TP S$8.30, based on 23 times FY19E EPS, in line its P/E mean since 2012. SGX
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo