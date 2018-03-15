You are here
Brokers' take
Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM
NetLink NBN Trust | Buy
Fair value: S$0.91
March 14 close: S$0.815
OCBC Investment Research, March 14
With the increasing usage of fibre broadband services for day-to-day activities driven by growing demand for connectivity and rapid broadbased
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg
- OPERATING HOURS (+8 GMT) MON-FRI: 8:30AM-5:30PM
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Companies & Markets
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait