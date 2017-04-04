You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: China Everbright's new project will reinforce its market position, says DBS

Monday, April 3, 2017 - 10:52
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

42104101 - 31_03_2017 - EVERBRIGHT-INVESTMENT_.jpg
China Everbright Water won the bid for the Ji'nan Zhangqiu urban-rural integration water supply project in Shandong, which is the first project of its kind undertaken by the company and underscores its success in broadening its research scope, DBS Group Research said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINA Everbright Water won the bid for the Ji'nan Zhangqiu urban-rural integration water supply project in Shandong, which is the first project of its kind undertaken by the company and underscores its success in broadening its research scope, DBS Group Research said on Monday.

The project will also enhance the company's integrated business strength and reinforce its market position, added DBS.

The total investment amount is 3.1 billion yuan (S$630 million), with the project comprising different types of water projects, including water source expansion, urban-rural water supply, reservoir construction, pipeline network construction, and water diversion and replenishment of reservoir.

China Everbright's project wins are already more than four billion yuan year-to-date, substantially higher than the 2.5 billion yuan awarded for the full year of FY2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DBS said the significant improvement in deal flow should bring about robust growth in construction revenue, which will subsequently increase operating services and cash flow. It maintains a "buy" rating on the company.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening