You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 9:43 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE long-awaited deal between land transport giant ComfortDelGro and Uber comes as no surprise to CIMB Research, which in a research note kept a "hold" rating on ComfortDelGro's stock with a S$2.15 target price.

However, despite potential benefits to the deal which include a lower taxi idling rate, and uplift in earnings for ComfortDelGro's Automotive Engineering Services (AES) and car leasing & rental (CLR) divisions, the broker said that growth and earnings for the land transport giant's taxi fleet may be "unlikely".

"(The) competition in the taxi/rental car segment has become more competitive, with the ratio of rental cars versus taxis having risen significantly. As at October 2017, rental cars outnumbered taxis by 2.8 times," the broker said.

ComfortDelGro announced earlier in December it was taking a majority 51 per cent stake in Uber's car rental business Lion City Holdings, ending months of speculation on how the two partners will team up in the disrupted sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ComfortDelgro and Uber said that the deal, valued at about S$642 million with a S$295 million cash consideration, ranks as ComfortDelGro's "single largest deal to-date".

The move will put ComfortDelGro's taxis and Lion City Rental's (LCR) private-hire cars - totalling 14,000 units - under a centralised fleet management system, which will handle the despatching of vehicles to customers.

CIMB said that the the tie-up with LCR would enable ComfortDelGro's taxi drivers to receive ride requests on Uber's app, lowering the taxi idling rate, which CIMB estimated stood at around 5 per cent for the first nine months of 2017.

CIMB said that the deal's S$295 million cash consideration was within ComfortDelGro's cash reserves of S$538.1 million as at end-September 2017.

Dividends will likely remain intact, said CIMB, despite ComfortDelGro's narrower cash position after the deal, and CIMB assumes a 75 per cent payout rate for the full 2017 financial year.

The broker also said that the deal would moderate the competitive landscape as there would be fewer players in direct competition, referring to the ComfortDelGro/Uber deal, as well as Grab's deal with SMRT and the other smaller players in the local taxi industry.

As at 9.26am on Dec 11, ComfortDelGro's shares were trading at S$1.97, up S$0.06 or 3.14 per cent.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading
5 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

BP_sgx_111217_3.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to hike derivatives member fees as much as 10-fold from January

Dec 11, 2017
Banking & Finance

Biofourmis raises US$5m in Series A funding from NSI Ventures, Aviva Ventures

bp_hmlet_111217_54.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Woh Hup unit launches VC fund, invests US$1.5m in co-living startup Hmlet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening