You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
Feature brought to you by SIM Professional Development

Building firms of the future with JOCE™

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

CHANGE and transformation have become an integral part of any company's growth strategy.

The Job of the Chief Executive (JOCE™) programme returns for its 38th successive year to help CEOs develop clear strategies and real solutions to gear up for an increasingly uncertain and volatile future.

This year's programme, to be held from July 15 to 20, will equip participants with tools and insights to thrive in Asia's dynamic environment.

The five-day course will offer insights into building a competitive human capital strategy, leading successful organisational change and building an ecosystem for innovation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Attendees will examine actual business situations with real-world relevance and formulate solutions to solve them.

JOCE™ has trained over 1,300 senior management personnel from a diverse mix of industries and countries over the past 37 years.

Companies & Markets

Foreign banks are back. Are Singapore banks doing enough?

Acromec inks MOU to build waste-to-energy plant

Lian Beng unit heads for Catalist listing

Datapulse board questions suitability of Ng Bie Tjin as proposed new director

Sasseur Reit IPO is more than 3.7 times subscribed

DBS brings back Hack2Hire to recruit 100 techies

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

bp_sia_270318_39.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Transport

SIA planning new seats for the 777-9

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening