Building firms of the future with JOCE™

CHANGE and transformation have become an integral part of any company's growth strategy.

The Job of the Chief Executive (JOCE™) programme returns for its 38th successive year to help CEOs develop clear strategies and real solutions to gear up for an increasingly uncertain and volatile future.

This year's programme, to be held from July 15 to 20, will equip participants with tools and insights to thrive in Asia's dynamic environment.

The five-day course will offer insights into building a competitive human capital strategy, leading successful organisational change and building an ecosystem for innovation.

Attendees will examine actual business situations with real-world relevance and formulate solutions to solve them.

JOCE™ has trained over 1,300 senior management personnel from a diverse mix of industries and countries over the past 37 years.