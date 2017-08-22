Building the Singapore brand overseas - the Swan & Maclaren way

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
SWAN & Maclaren, Singapore's oldest architectural firm, is nowadays getting most of its work from overseas, much in the same way as the original founders, who were Scottish engineers and came to this part of the world to build the Malayan Railway in the last decade of the 19th century.
